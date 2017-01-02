 Istanbul attack: Bollywood celebs mourn filmmaker Abis Rizvi’s death | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Istanbul attack: Bollywood celebs mourn filmmaker Abis Rizvi’s death

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2017 08:58 IST
ANI
ANI
Highlight Story

Roar: Tiger of the Sunderbans, that released in 2013, was Abis Rizvi’s last film as a producer.

As soon as the news of Bollywood director and film producer Abis Rizvi’s death in the Istanbul nightclub attack broke out, tributes from the film fraternity poured in who expressed grief at the tragic loss.

Venting out his anger against the perpetrators of the terror attack, Bollywood actor Raza Murad on Sunday said Rizvi’s death was a loss to the industry. “The perpetrators of this attack should not only be condemned. They should also be shot at. Rizvi, a budding filmmaker, whose film ‘Roar’ is set to release, what was his fault, why was he shot at. This is extremely unfortunate his death is a loss to this industry,” Murad said.

Expressing similar sentiments, another Bollywood actor Javed Jaffery, said, ‘Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub (sic)’.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has informed that two Indian nationals have lost their lives in the Istanbul nightclub attack. “I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr. Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat,” Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj further said the government is making arrangements for Rizvi’s parents to reach Istanbul. “I have just spoken to Mr.Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their Visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah father of Ms.Khushi Shah and conveyed our condolences (sic),” she tweeted.

Swaraj said she has asked Indian Ambassador in Turkey, Rahul Kulshreshth, to receive the families at the airport and make all arrangements.

Read more

At least 35 people were killed and 40 others injured in an armed attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday. The investigation into the attack is currently underway. The attack comes three weeks after twin bombings in Istanbul killed at least 45 people, mostly police officers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<