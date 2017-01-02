Istanbul attack: Bollywood celebs mourn filmmaker Abis Rizvi’s death

As soon as the news of Bollywood director and film producer Abis Rizvi’s death in the Istanbul nightclub attack broke out, tributes from the film fraternity poured in who expressed grief at the tragic loss.

Venting out his anger against the perpetrators of the terror attack, Bollywood actor Raza Murad on Sunday said Rizvi’s death was a loss to the industry. “The perpetrators of this attack should not only be condemned. They should also be shot at. Rizvi, a budding filmmaker, whose film ‘Roar’ is set to release, what was his fault, why was he shot at. This is extremely unfortunate his death is a loss to this industry,” Murad said.

Shocking .. Life is too short, we take too much for granted.. #RIP #AbisRizvi .. Good man.. My condolences to the family 🙏 #istambulattack — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 1, 2017

Devastated to hear that our friend #AbisRizvi was shot dead in the Istanbul nightclub attack. My heart goes out to his family. RIP 🙏🙏💔 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 1, 2017

My deepest sympathies go out to his family. May God give you the peace that you seek. May he rest in peace. #istanbulattack #abisrizvi — ROUBLE NAGI (@ROUBLENAGI) January 1, 2017

A genuinely good man with a big heart always there when you need him ill never forget you #abisrizvi R.I.P! May god punish those bastards😢 — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) January 1, 2017

Expressing similar sentiments, another Bollywood actor Javed Jaffery, said, ‘Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub (sic)’.

Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 1, 2017

People who carry out attacks on innocent civilians are the scum of the earth #Istanbul #TerrorAttack.

There should be no mercy on them — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 1, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has informed that two Indian nationals have lost their lives in the Istanbul nightclub attack. “I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr. Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat,” Swaraj tweeted.

The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017

I have just spoken to Mr.Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their Visa. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017

Swaraj further said the government is making arrangements for Rizvi’s parents to reach Istanbul. “I have just spoken to Mr.Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their Visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah father of Ms.Khushi Shah and conveyed our condolences (sic),” she tweeted.

Swaraj said she has asked Indian Ambassador in Turkey, Rahul Kulshreshth, to receive the families at the airport and make all arrangements.

Read more

At least 35 people were killed and 40 others injured in an armed attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday. The investigation into the attack is currently underway. The attack comes three weeks after twin bombings in Istanbul killed at least 45 people, mostly police officers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more