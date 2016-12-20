It has been fun: Shraddha Kapoor on working with Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the busiest young Bollywood actors today. She had two releases this year and has three lined up for 2017. Shraddha’s on-screen pairing with Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2 (2013) was well-received by the audience. The actor then went on to work with Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain (2014), Varun Dhawan in ABCD 2 (2015) and Tiger Shroff in Baaghi, which released this year. Now, her fresh pairing with Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend is highly anticipated.

Speaking of her experience of working with these popular actors, Shraddha says, “It’s nice that I’m getting to work with all these actors. It’s good to see how each one of them approaches their work differently. When you work together, you learn so much from each other. It has been a lot of fun.”

The actor has been part of the industry since the past six years, her first film being Teen Patti (2010). As she talks about her career, Shraddha says that she still has “a lot more to learn”. “I feel every film is like a debut for an actor. And with every film, you learn and you evolve. I think it is an ongoing process,” she says. She adds that she is a lot more open to learning things today. “You can learn a lot from every single person that you meet,” she adds.

Like most actors, Shraddha is active on social media. Ask her if negative comments by fans affect her, and she says, “I’m really fond of Instagram and Facebook, but I’m not that active on Twitter. I enjoy being on social media and I won’t let it bog me down.”

The actor adds that being with family is what really de-stresses her. “If it’s been a long day with less sleep, then it’s awesome to come back home and be with my dog and family. It’s the ultimate stress buster,” says the actor.