It’s a direct fight between Bollywood and Telugu cinema in Book My Show’s hit list

India’s biggest film ticket vending site Book My Show has released the list of the biggest box office hits of 2017 and we are not surprised. It has all the usual suspects, but it was probably compiled before the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, so the Salman Khan film doesn’t feature here. But it points to a new trend and it’s not a good sign for Bollywood, an industry that is already struggling with declining footfalls in cinema halls.

The list of biggest box office hits suggests that regional cinema, spearheaded by Telugu films, is fast catching up with the Hindi film industry. As per boxofficeindia.com, the number of people who watched a Bollywood film in 2013 was nearly 34 crore. It came down to approximately 23 crore in 2017, including the projected number for Tiger Zinda Hai.

This trend reflects in the list. While Baahubali: The Conlusion leads the chart, the second spot has gone to Golmaal Again. As per Book My Show, Jolly LLB 2, Raees, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 and Kaabil follow.

This is the point at which the game changes. Fast And Furious 8 is at number 9, ahead of Hindi Medium and Tubelight. Then comes Vijay’s Mersal followed by Thor: Ragnarok, Jai Lava Kusa and Fidaa. Khaidi No 150 and DJ also feature in top 20.

In short, it’s a direct fight between Hindi and Telugu films at the ticket window, and the situation might tilt in the latter’s favour in a couple of years.

However, Bollywood is no match for regional language films in the top rated section. Only two Hindi films, Hindi Medium at number six and Secret Superstar at eight, find a place in top 10. Baahubali 2, Vikram Vedha and Thor: Ragnarok grab the three top slots.

However, all ten slots go to Hindi films in the offbeat movies section. Newton is the first choice here.

Hollywood and Baahubali 2 give tough competition to Tiger Zinda Hai (at 5) and Padmavati (at 6) in the top rated trailer section.

Is this the time for Bollywood to rethink its content strategy?