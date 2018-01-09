It’s daughters’ day at the Bachchans: Amitabh, Abhishek share pics with Shweta, Aaradhya

While it is not new for Amitabh Bachchan to share pictures with the women of his family, son Abhishek followed suit on Monday and we got to see two adorable photos of daddy-daughter duo -- while Big B posted a photo with Shweta Nanda, Abhishek shared the one with Aaradhya. In what looks like daughters’ day came early at the Bachchans’ house, both Amitabh and Abhishek shared cute, adorable pictures of their daughters on social media.

Sharing a few pictures where he is seen conversing with Shweta, Amitabh tweeted, “T 2526 - Daughters are the best .. !”

T 2526 - Daughters are the best .. ! pic.twitter.com/R5OnxW2thW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Abhishek shared pictures with Aaradhya on his Instagram page. “My pride and joy,” he wrote with the photo where Aaradhya is seen blowing a kiss at the camera.

He shared another photo in which Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai are also seen posing with footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Abhishek and Aaradhya had gone to Chennai to attend a football match where Chennaiyin FC was playing. The picture is from the Chennai stadium.The father-daughter duo sport the team’s jersey in the picture.

My pride and joy. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:23am PST

On the work front, Amitabh is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan alongside Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will also be seen along with Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is spending more time on his sports teams and does not have any confirmed projects in his kitty. However, he is rumoured to be essaying the role of Sahir Ludhianvi in Amrita Pritam’s biopic. The biopic is rumoured to be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

