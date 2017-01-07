It’s good to internalise and take care of yourself: Arjun Kapoor

After a busy 2016 and with an even busier 2017 looming ahead, Arjun Kapoor has taken a break. The actor, who recently visited a spa in Austria to unwind and relax, says it’s important to relax. “Rather than go on a typical holiday to a destination, I went to a spa with my sister (Anshula Kapoor). I had a small break between the shoots for Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan, and decided to take off. Sometimes, it’s better to get out of the usual grind, get detoxed, turn off your phone and relax. Such holidays help you rejuvenate in many ways,” says the Ishaqzaade (2012) actor.
Emphasizing the importance of taking breaks, Arjun says, “It’s good to internalize and take care of yourself. In this career [acting], we need longevity, and these small things [breaks] go a long way. It was great to just recharge and come back. Moreover, I had to grow a beard for my film shoot, and this break served that purpose too (smiles).”
Here s looking at you 2016 & waiting for u 2017 !!! As we usher in a new year there's a lot that's on my mind...I've had a pretty decent 2016 where my work is concerned I am grateful to be part of such an amazing profession that allows me to meet new people travel to amazing places in India and across the world. Between Khatron ke Khiladi and Ki and Ka my first half was different and yet liked and appreciated my all of u, thank u for that...the last 6 months I have spent on a film that will always be close to me because of the difficult circumstances the team and I faced during the making...more so for me because I lost my Naani as I began shooting and it was her last wish that I work my bloody ass of for this film because she read the book 5 times and believed it would make for a good film...Halfgirlfriend has been an enriching and fulfilling experience for me...I end the year with Mubarkan and start the year shooting for it with my Jhakaas Chachu and everyone s favourite Anil Kapoor it's going to be a moment that will make me feel life has come a full circle...5 years of toiling and hard work has made me earn the chance to stand in front of the camera with the man I have wanted to emulate when I grew up...so ya I have seen a lot of posts of people not 2 happy about 2016 but I am grateful for it and excited for 2017 !!! Hope to continue entertaining all of u thru my work and yes to my friends in the media I respect the tough job u guys have and I believe u all do it as well as possible, hopefully 2017 will be about being even more sensible, sensitive and our professional life being more relevant than our personal lives. To all the people who have supported me appreciated my work wished me well and to all the fans out there I continue to work for all of u and yes I read every tweet and check every insta post u guys inspire me when I am down thank u...Lastly my friends & family who support me silently and have helped me be the person that I am all of u a big smile and hug since all of u complain I don't smile enough and show enough affection...wish all my friends and my enemies, all my admirers and haters an amazing 2017 !!! Big love and now I'm outta here - AK
Arjun couldn’t be happier about 2016. Looking back at the year, he says, “I had a successful film with Ki & Ka, and started working on two films as well. It was a fulfilling year, as I also hosted the TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. I had picked it up so I wouldn’t be bogged down by rules that dictate what one is supposed to do. It was a challenge. This year was quite good.”
Arjun has a busy 2017 ahead. He has finished shooting for Mohit Suri’s directorial, Half Girlfriend, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and is currently working on Aneez Bazmi’s comedy, Mubaarakan, in which he will play a double role. Arjun says he is glad to have two films that are different, but appeal to people across India. He says, “Today, when films targeted at multiplexes are the norm, you also have to keep in mind that India is a vast country with a lot of people that go to theatres to watch typical Hindi films. Ki & Ka (2016) was a multiplex film, but I am glad both my films in 2017 will appeal to a pan-India audience.”
So we wrapped #Halfgirlfriend a few days back and to be honest it still hasn't sunk in...it's been one hell of a ride from Delhi to Mandawa to Capetown to New York to Banaras and finally Mumbai !!! All of us have put in our blood sweat and tears to make the audience smile I hope it all pays off !!! My biggest challenge yet #halfgirlfriend May 19th 2017 !!!