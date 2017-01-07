It’s good to internalise and take care of yourself: Arjun Kapoor

After a busy 2016 and with an even busier 2017 looming ahead, Arjun Kapoor has taken a break. The actor, who recently visited a spa in Austria to unwind and relax, says it’s important to relax. “Rather than go on a typical holiday to a destination, I went to a spa with my sister (Anshula Kapoor). I had a small break between the shoots for Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan, and decided to take off. Sometimes, it’s better to get out of the usual grind, get detoxed, turn off your phone and relax. Such holidays help you rejuvenate in many ways,” says the Ishaqzaade (2012) actor.

Emphasizing the importance of taking breaks, Arjun says, “It’s good to internalize and take care of yourself. In this career [acting], we need longevity, and these small things [breaks] go a long way. It was great to just recharge and come back. Moreover, I had to grow a beard for my film shoot, and this break served that purpose too (smiles).”

Arjun couldn’t be happier about 2016. Looking back at the year, he says, “I had a successful film with Ki & Ka, and started working on two films as well. It was a fulfilling year, as I also hosted the TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. I had picked it up so I wouldn’t be bogged down by rules that dictate what one is supposed to do. It was a challenge. This year was quite good.”

Suit up !!! #birthdayboy #famjam #londonmemories #holidayvibe #hugobossistheboss @anilskapoor @mohitmarwah A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:13pm PST

Arjun has a busy 2017 ahead. He has finished shooting for Mohit Suri’s directorial, Half Girlfriend, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and is currently working on Aneez Bazmi’s comedy, Mubaarakan, in which he will play a double role. Arjun says he is glad to have two films that are different, but appeal to people across India. He says, “Today, when films targeted at multiplexes are the norm, you also have to keep in mind that India is a vast country with a lot of people that go to theatres to watch typical Hindi films. Ki & Ka (2016) was a multiplex film, but I am glad both my films in 2017 will appeal to a pan-India audience.”