It’s like a dream working in film like Baahubali: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

It’s been a while since the storm called Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hit the silver screens. And while it continues to reign at the BO, Bollywood’s most versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes working in films like Baahubali is a dream. Nawaz said, “Baahubali is a very expensive film and I feel that I won’t be able to ever do such kind of film.”

Adding more to it, the actor, who was in the national capital, said, “If given a chance he would love to do such kind of big film and the cast of the film did a commendable job.”

In its seventh week of release, Baahubali: The Conclusion has continued to draw in a steady stream of ticket buyers to keep the cash registers ringing. The movie was originally made in Telugu and Tamil and was later dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, German, French, Japanese and English. The movie is truly a global sensation by all standards.

Recently, the flick became the first Indian movie ever to cross Rs 1500 crores worldwide. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is yet to open in China, with no release date finalized till now. However, the makers are looking for an earliest date possible.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion features Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Nasser and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.