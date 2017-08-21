It’s like a first date with that one person you always wanted to go with: Anurag on House of Cards

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set to make his debut in the digital space with Netflix’s Sacred Games and has said his perspective about the platform changed when he started watching Kevin Spacey-Robin Wright starrer House of Cards.

“For me seeing it (the show) as any kind of a web format was over the day I saw House of Cards. I see it like a movie and I enjoy like that. Because there’s nothing in House of Cards that makes me feel like I’d much rather go and watch a film. So, this show is really exciting. It’s like going on the first date with that one person you always wanted to go with,” he said.

House of Cards is a political drama that also premieres on the streaming giant.

“Probably for the first time I’ll be reaching out to the most number of people in my entire career as a filmmaker. I have seen it (web series) like I’m making a movie for the whole world. I welcome that pressure on me and I want to go with that,” Anurag added.

Sacred Games also marks Saif Ali Khan’s debut on the online platform and the actor said this was the best thing one could ask for. “It’s just a great opportunity. I have not had any thought about it beyond that. Any opportunity that satisfies you is rewarding-- spritually and mentally,” Saif said.

