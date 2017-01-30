It’s not ethically incorrect: Diljit responds to Harshvardhan’s Filmfare outburst

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh’s feud over this year’s Filmfare awards is still simmering. The lead actor in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya and Anil Kapoor’s son, Harshvardhan started it all when he took to Twitter to vent at being overlooked by the judges for the Best Debutante award this year. It was given to Diljit Dosanjh for his performance in Udta Punjab.

Harshvardhan’s grouse? He thought Diljit, who was already a big star in Punjabi films, wasn’t exactly a debutant in the industry. In his opinion, a debutant should be fresh to the film world.

Later, he apologised for his comments. Harsh tweeted his apology, “Love you to sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong.”

Love you to sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong @diljitdosanjh @AnilKapoor — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 25, 2017

Now, Dosanjh has reacted to the feud. Talking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, “I honestly didn’t feel bad about his comments. I am a great fan of Anil Kapoor. He is a huge superstar. By the way, Dhanush also got the best debutant award while he has been working in South industry, and Fawad Khan, too, got the same award, even though he has been working in Pakistan. So, clearly, I’m not the first example, and it is not something that is ethically incorrect.”

We hope this tussle will end with Dosanjh’s statement.