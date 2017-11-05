Ittefaq earns Rs 9.55cr in two days, Golmaal Again inches closer to Rs 200cr

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bollywood thriller Ittefaq is gaining “upward trend” as the movie saw 35.80 percent growth on its second day of release. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Tbau, Parineeti Chopra and Tusshar Kapoor, meanwhile collected a total of Rs 188.66 crore in three weeks.

The movie had an average opening with Rs 4.05 crore, but on day two the collections soared, putting the two days’ earnings at Rs 9.55 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#Ittefaq shows an UPWARD TREND on Sat... 35.80% growth... Sun should be stronger... Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr. Total: ? 9.55 cr. India biz.”

The movie, which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, released along with Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas’ Ribbon and Hollywood film Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Golmaal Again has collected Rs 188 crore in three weeks. “#GolmaalAgain shows 80.88% growth on Sat... Nears ₹ 200 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 3.69 cr. Total: ₹ 188.66 cr. India biz,” Taran tweeted.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as police officer, who is investigating a double murder case that has only two witnesses, who are also the prime suspects.

The suspects - Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra), an acclaimed writer and Maya (Sonakshi Sinha), a young homemaker, have different narratives about the events of that fateful night.

