Iulia Vantur sings Lag Ja Gale. Are you watching, Salman Khan?

Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, is trying hard to be known in the industry for more than her alleged relationship. She made her singing debut with Salman’s home production O Teri in 2014 (the film was produced by his sister Alvira), and soon got her own album with Himesh Reshammiya.

Salman Khan and iulia Vantur snapped together. (HT)

While shooting for her latest song with Himesh in Mumbai on Tuesday, Iulia surprised everybody when she crooned one of Bollywood’s cult songs, Lag Ja Gale, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the film Woh Kaun Thi.

The Romanian actor-TV host has lent her voice for song Every Night and Day from Himesh’s latest album Aap Se Mausiiquii. The song is entirely in Hindi, except for the hookline. At the launch of the first song from the album last year, Himesh praised Iulia, even saying she has an “angelic voice”. “Her voice suits mainstream Bollywood heroine. I approached her for the song, she loved the idea and came on board. It was in flat two hours that she recorded the song, she is professional. She has done justice to every word, every note, it’s her debut song and she has done a fantastic job. She is talented,” Himesh had said earlier.

Titled Every Night & Day, the new single will be out soon. Iulia shared a small snippet on her Facebook page where she sings a few lines from the new single:

Though there has been no confirmation from either sides on their relationship, Iulia is often spotted at all family gatherings of Salman Khan. Recently, she was part of the grand celebrations of Ahil’s (Salman’s nephew) first birthday.

