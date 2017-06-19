Jab Harry met Sejal mini trailer 2:  Anushka Sharma wants to save Shah Rukh from legal charges

After unveiling the first mini-trailer of Jab Harry met Sejal during the India-Pakistan cricket match, Shah Rukh Khan has now shared the second video in the series — building up the buzz around his upcoming film with Anushka Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan appears too old to be romancing Anushka.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is the first cinematic collaboration between Shah Rukh and Imtiaz, who has directed six films in his Bollywood career of over a decade.

The half-minute-long video shows the two movie stars in the same attire and set-up as the first mini-trailer. This time around, Anushka is seen offering Shah Rukh an indemnity bond and explaining how he can be “absolved of all legal charges”.

Shah Rukh dons the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Anushka plays a Gujarati lass in the movie. The two shot Jab Harry Met Sejal in Budapest, Punjab and Prague.

Shah Rukh and Anushka earlier worked together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

The film will hit movie halls on August 4.

