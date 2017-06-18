Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trailer: Shah Rukh tells Anushka of his ‘kharab character’

The first ‘mini trail’ of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. It was released to sports and cinema lovers during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champion’s Trophy final on Sunday.

The 30-second video has a frustrated and slightly embarrassed Shah Rukh reveal to Anushka how his is a man of ‘bad character’. In a short montage, we see him getting sloshed on booze and get kicked out of a room by a woman and pull a few moves on another. “Means main ladkiyon ko gandi nazar se dekhta hu, ma’am,” he tells her.

Mini trails are a series of clips from the film, which will be released first as an introduction to what Jab Harry Met Sejal has to offer.

They will serve as a build up to the songs of the film, and help communicate the essence of the love story.

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry met Sejal traces the love story of a Punjabi guy played by Shah Rukh and a Gujarati girl essayed by Anushka.

Sejal, maine toh pehle se hi bataya tha ki main thoda sa cheap hoon! Aur kal kuch aur batata hoon. @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/n864hYRtFf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2017

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4.

With inputs from Asian News International

