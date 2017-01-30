 Jackie Shroff wants Ranbir-Ranveer in Ram-Lakhan remake | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Jackie Shroff wants Ranbir-Ranveer in Ram-Lakhan remake

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2017 12:43 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Highlight Story

The original Ram-Lakhan was released in 1989.

In the times when we are seeing a lot of remakes being made in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh may have witnessed their Dhina Dhin Dhaa moment as Jackie Shroff believes both the actors are apt for Ram-Lakhan remake.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, the 59 year-old was asked by KJo, who would he like to see in the remake of Ram-Lakhan, to which the actor replied that he would choose the new-age actors Ranbir and Ranveer to play the modern version of him and Anil Kapoor.

Read more

The father-son duo was a treat to watch in the show. While the Baaghi actor, with his curtained nature looked cute, senior Shroff stole the show with his sheer awesomeness.

