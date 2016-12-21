 Jacqueline’s sizzling dress on the red carpet and more from Stardust Awards | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Jacqueline’s sizzling dress on the red carpet and more from Stardust Awards

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2016 11:51 IST
Hindustan Times
The Dishoom actor posed for the cameras in a dress made from sheer fabric with pretty embellishments below neck with her back and sides exposed. (PTI)

All of Bollywood’s biggest stars descended on the Stardust Awards red carpet on Tuesday but shining brightest of them all was perhaps Jacqueline Fernandez in her bold, barely-there lilac gown.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Stardust Awards. (PTI)

The Dishoom actor posed for the cameras in a dress made from sheer fabric with pretty embellishments below neck and her back and sides exposed.

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who won the Editor’s Choice Best Actress Award during the ceremony, wore a similar dress herself.

Sonam Kapoor at Stardust Awards. (IANS)

Aishwarya Rai also posed in a pretty gown with her in-laws Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

(PTI)

Here’s Priyanka Chopra with her fans.

Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor. (PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan share a moment at the ceremony. (AFP)

Kajol in a goth look for the awards function. (AFP)

Anushka Sharma in a black jumpsuit. (AFP)

Sunny Leone in an emerald hi-lo gown. (IANS)

