Jacqueline’s sizzling dress on the red carpet and more from Stardust Awards

All of Bollywood’s biggest stars descended on the Stardust Awards red carpet on Tuesday but shining brightest of them all was perhaps Jacqueline Fernandez in her bold, barely-there lilac gown.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Stardust Awards. (PTI)

The Dishoom actor posed for the cameras in a dress made from sheer fabric with pretty embellishments below neck and her back and sides exposed.

Thank you #stardust @colorstv for an awesome night and congrats to all the winners 😘😘😘 @danielbauermakeupandhair @tanghavri you guys are 💜 A photo posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:20pm PST

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who won the Editor’s Choice Best Actress Award during the ceremony, wore a similar dress herself.

Sonam Kapoor at Stardust Awards. (IANS)

Aishwarya Rai also posed in a pretty gown with her in-laws Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

(PTI)

Here’s Priyanka Chopra with her fans.

Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor. (PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan share a moment at the ceremony. (AFP)

Kajol in a goth look for the awards function. (AFP)

Anushka Sharma in a black jumpsuit. (AFP)

Sunny Leone in an emerald hi-lo gown. (IANS)

Follow @htshowbiz for more