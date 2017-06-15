Jagga Jasoos: Can Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor repeat the magic of Barfi?

Director Anurag Basu has wished his frequent collaborator, Pritam Chakraborty, on his birthday and said the music composer is one of greatest strengths behind his movies. Pritam turned 46 on June 14.

Basu, who has earlier collaborated with the music director in movies such as Barfi (2012), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Gangster (2006), said his ties with Pritam go back to the filmmaker’s television days. “Pritam is one of the greatest strengths behind my movies. He is family and I wish him bigger success on his birthday. Our association started from television days since 1998. Jagga Jassos is in fact our fourth movie together and to be honest Jagga Jasoos is more of Pritam’s movie than mine,” Basu said in a statement.

The director also said the music composer “understands my sensibilities as a filmmaker”. “...and we continue to fight, laugh, sulk, eat together and continue to make music!”

Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, hits the screens on July 14.