 Jagga Jasoos: Read what Katrina Kaif has to say about the film
Jagga Jasoos: Read what Katrina Kaif has to say about the film

Jan 10, 2017
ANI, New Delhi
Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos will hit the screens on April 7, 2017.

That’s what an aura of art is. It brings out a person’s all hidden talents.

Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in director Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, along with ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor, has penned her thoughts about her life journey. She posted it on her Facebook page.

“I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain , seen sunny days that I thought would never end...... Jagga the journey is on . #JaggaJasoos UTV Motion Pictures #AnuragBasu #RanbirKapoor,” she wrote on her Facebook handle, along with a picture from the movie.

Jagga Jasoos will hit the cinemas on April 7.

<