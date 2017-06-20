Jagga Jasoos tales: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and an elephant

Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos have revealed an interesting video from the sets of the upcoming film.

Katrina clicks a picture of Ranbir and the elephant.

The behind the scene video showcases director Anurag Basu, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif having a fun encounter with the elephant on the sets. It features a trained elephant who is seen exhibiting his skills to Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. The video also gives a picture perfect moment as Ranbir Kapoor is striking hilarious poses with the wild animal. Katrina Kaif captures Ranbir and the elephant in the frame.

Director Anurag Basu pets the animal.

Jagga Jasoos is a Hindi comedy-drama film directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Basu and the film’s lead actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The film also features Katrina Kaif and Adah Sharma in lead roles, and tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos releases on July 14.

