Janhvi Kapoor accompanies Ishaan Khatter to Shahid Kapoor’s home for dinner. See pic

Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her big screen debut in Karan Johar’s Dhadak, has been in news ever since the project was announced. She has been connecting with her fans via social media. Her pictures were all over the internet when she was shooting for Dhadak near Udaipur in Rajasthan. What’s more, of late, she has been seen with her Dhadak co-star at the number of places.

On Friday, the Dhadak duo was spotted outside actor Shahid Kapoor’s residence. They were reportedly there for dinner. Accompanying them was Shahid and Ishaan’s mother, actor Neelima Azim. Janhvi looked pretty in jeans and short top while Ishaan kept it simple in a printed shirt and trousers.

Dhadak, for the uninitiated, is the remake of Marathi hit Sairat, based on inter-caste love story and honour killing. The Marathi film, directed by Nagraj Manjule, was a runaway hit, earning as much as Rs 110 crores globally. It was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore.

The Hindi film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and the first schedule of the film was completed in Rajasthan recently.

While Janhvi is making her debut with Dhadak, Ishaan has already acted in one. He featured in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds earlier in the year.

The film fetched him his first award -- earlier in November, he was named the Best Actor for Beyond The Clouds at the International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey. The actor dedicated the accolade to his mother and actor Neelima Azeem and Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more