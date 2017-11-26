Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter are hardworking actors: Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who will be making their Bollywood debut with Dhadak, seem to have won over the heart of their director Shashank Khaitan, who calls them hardworking and respectful actors. Dhadak is an official remake of last year’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat, the rights of which were bought by producer Karan Johar.

“The prep work for the film began sometime back and I have been working with them. They (Janhvi and Ishaan) are great people and are very hardworking, these are two things that I always look for in actors. They are good people who respect others and are dedicated to their work and ready to give their best,” Shashank tells PTI in an interview.

At the moment, the makers are putting together the project with the first schedule of the film rolling in December. Dhadak, a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, is set to release on July 6 next year. The writer-director accepts that he has worked only with star kids. He earlier worked with actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt who starred in the Dhulania series -- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Janhvi is actor Sridevi’s eldest daughter while Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother. “They (star kids) do not come with burden, they are far more relaxed and chilled out. For me, even when I was working with Varun and Alia, I was working with two new actors and they never treated me as someone from outside the film industry. And I have never treated them as someone from the industry. Same thing over here, with Janhvi and Ishaan I am their director and they are my actors,” Shashank says.

Meanwhile, the team of Dhulania series (Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt-Shashank Khaitan) will also be back for the third part. Talking about the third part, Shashank says, “We are definitely wanting to do it. But right now we are busy with Dhadak, I am focused on this film. Once I am done with this, maybe then we will take the Dhulania series forward.

