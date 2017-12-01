Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak begins shoot in Udaipur, Karan Johar tweets picture

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter -- the latest Bollywood stars kids trying for a shot at stardom -- have begun working in all seriousness. Karan Johar, who is launching Janhvi (Ishaan has already made his celluloid debut with Iranian director Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds but this will be his first Bollywood film) in his new film Dhadak, tweeted a picture of the two in Udaipur.

He wrote: “The journey of #DHADAK begins today!! JAHNVI and ISHAAN .....@ShashankKhaitan”

Dhadak, a remake of the hit Marathi film Sairat, tells the love story between an upper caste girl and lower caste boy. Sairat, which released in 2016, quickly went to become one of the highest grossing Marathi films ever. It made an estimated Rs 1.22 billion (Rs 120 crores) in worldwide collection. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, it starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Ishaan won the Best Actor award at the International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey for his performance in the Majidi’s film. Ishan dedicated the award to his mother Neelima Azim and his director Majidi.

Janhvi, meanwhile, has been a Bollywood star in waiting. Well before Karan decided to launch her with Dhadak, she has been a photographer’s delight. Initially seen with her mother, Bollywood diva Sridevi, at various social functions --- awards nights, fashion shows, airport spotting and family holidays -- the young actor soon branched out on her own. Soon pictures of the pretty girl with her friends and contemporaries from Bollywood such as Sara Ali Khan started doing the rounds.

In mid November, Karan first tweeted posters of the film. Dhadak is scheduled to release in July 2018.

