Janhvi Kapoor makes her Instagram account public for Dhadak. Check out her best photos
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has made her Instagram account public and treated her fans to a host of beautiful pictures.bollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2017 15:27 IST
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is on her way to become an actor and it comes with the added responsibility to share her work on social media. To keep her fan up to date with her Bollywood debut film, Dhadak, she has made her private Instagram account public.
The 20-year-old shared the film’s four posters on Wednesday on Instagram and also raked in more than 40,000 followers overnight. What also came as an added surprise were her several gorgeous pictures with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi and a lot of friends. However, we couldn’t spot any picture with Sridevi.
Check out her most gorgeous pictures:
Janhvi is making her debut opposite Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khattar. He has already worked in Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film, Beyond The Clouds.
Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar and is the remake of Marathi hit film, Sairat. The film will release on July 6, 2018.
Follow @htshowbiz for more