Janhvi Kapoor makes her Instagram account public for Dhadak. Check out her best photos

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is on her way to become an actor and it comes with the added responsibility to share her work on social media. To keep her fan up to date with her Bollywood debut film, Dhadak, she has made her private Instagram account public.

The 20-year-old shared the film’s four posters on Wednesday on Instagram and also raked in more than 40,000 followers overnight. What also came as an added surprise were her several gorgeous pictures with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi and a lot of friends. However, we couldn’t spot any picture with Sridevi.

Check out her most gorgeous pictures:

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

💋 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Lurrvv u most #hbd 🐨 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 10, 2016 at 10:55am PST

🌕🌑 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 7, 2016 at 7:55am PDT

🐬🐳 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Mar 11, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 9, 2016 at 12:58am PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Apr 26, 2016 at 1:07am PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

I know we look kind of evil but god knows we are #ilu ft. wedding season double chins 🌝 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

✨ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 26, 2015 at 7:05pm PST

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 16, 2015 at 10:39pm PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Apr 27, 2014 at 12:35am PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 14, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

Janhvi is making her debut opposite Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khattar. He has already worked in Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film, Beyond The Clouds.

Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar and is the remake of Marathi hit film, Sairat. The film will release on July 6, 2018.

