Javed Akhtar: Dialogues, songs that keep him relevant for three generations

Noted lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar turns 71 Tuesday. He is one of the first screenwriters to have achieved a star status in Bollywood, along with Salim Khan.

Javed-Salim became a celebrated writer-duo post the success of Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra-Hema Malini-Jaya Bhaduri-starrer Sholay (1975). Their first big success was the script for Andaz, followed by Adhikar (1971), Haathi Mere Saathi and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972). Personal differences spouted between the duo and they separated in 1982.

He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as thirteen Filmfare Awards. Rajesh Khanna is credited with giving Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar their first chance to become screenplay writers by offering them work in Haathi Mere Saathi.

Married to actor Shabana Azmi, Javed has two kids - Farhan and Zoya.

He has impacted the way youngsters in India perceive feelings and romance for more than three decades now. Here, we take a look at some of the iconic songs and dialogues that have kept Javed AKhtar relevant for more than three generations:

1. Zanjeer (1973)



Amitabh Bachchan’s face-off with Pran in Zanjeer is the stuff legends are made of. Their exchange in the police station, where Amitabh ticks-off Pran with a dialogue like this -- “Ye police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi,” -- gave Bollywood it’s very own Angry Young Man, and millions of Indians a reason to feel confident. More than the dialogue delivery, it’s the dialogue that endeared Amitabh to the masses. The credit, clearly, goes to Javed Akhtar.

2. Sholay (1975)



Sholay’s contribution to Indian cinema will stand the test of time. And so will the villain the writer duo of Salim-Javed created. Which is your favourite dialogue from this cult classic? Is it ‘arrey o sambha, kitney aadmi the re’? Or, is it ‘itna sannata kyun hai bhai’? Don’t even try, because Salim-Javed packed this film with gems nobody else has ever been able to match.

3. Deewar (1975)



Who can forget that stand-off between Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor under that bridge in the film?It is a measure of Javed Akhtar’s enduring relevance that even today siblings and friends often flaunt their riches saying, “Bhai aaj mera pass gadi hai,paisa hai,bungalow hai ,tumhare pass kya hai”. Indeed, Amitabh’s reply, “Mere pass maa hai,” is still the most abused sibling repartees.

4. Don (1978)



Amitabh Bachchan mouthed this iconic dialogue in the 1978 hit film, and Shah Rukh Khan repeated it when he featured in the remake in 2006. “Don ka intezar 11mulko ki police kar rahi, per don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai.” The impact, both the times, didn’t diminish one bit.

5. Silsila (1981)



Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s onscreen romance was immortalised by the memorable songs written by Javed Akhtar.

6. Mr India (1987)



‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ was Amrish Puri’s ticket to the rogue’s list of Bollywood’s most scary villains. Needless to say, it is also one of the most-used dialogues in everyday conversation till date.

7. Tezaab (1988)



Like Amrish Puri in Mr India, Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen was her ticket to superstardom. No one else could have penned a song like this but Javed Akthar.

8. Luck by Chance (2009)



This Farhan Akhtar film did not fare well at the box office, but it defined every fresher’s struggle in a new profession. Farhan says an inspiring line in the movie, “Tum apne raaste pe chalte raho, chalte raho. Ek din duniya usi raaste pe aa jaegi.”

9. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)



While Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti wrote the screenplay of the film, Javed Akhtar’s poetry was one of the highlights of the film.

10. Raees (2017)



Shah Rukh Khan is set to romance Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in Raees that releases on January 26. Two songs released online - Zaalima and Udi Udi Jaaye - are already a rage among the youth.

