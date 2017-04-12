Javed Akhtar gifts poems for KJo’s kids Roohi and Yash, but they are all about the filmmaker

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhhtar has gifted two lovely poems to Karan Johar’s kids, Yash and Roohi.

Interestingly, the poems are all about the filmmaker and his benevolence. Only towards the end in each poem, Javed expresses his wishes for the kids to do well in life.

Karan took to Twitter to share the poems and thank Javed and his actor wife Shabana Azmi.

Thank you Javedsaab....this will always remain truly special to us....we love you lots!! Yash....Roohi... and me.....@Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/djzjdqBMj6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2017

Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi, were discharged from the hospital on March 29 and he announced their arrival on Twitter.

Read more

The filmmaker had become a single father of twins - a baby boy and girl - who were born through surrogacy on March 5. Johar later had said he was “enormously blessed” to be a parent. “I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science,” Johar said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more