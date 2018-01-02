Jimmy Sheirgill: I’m a workaholic and can’t stay home for 50 days, I get impatient

For Jimmy Sheirgill, having too much free time at hand is a bad idea. The self-confessed workaholic says he becomes “increasingly impatient” if he doesn’t have work. And this inseparable bond with his profession stemmed from the advice of an industry veteran.

“[Poet and lyricist] Gulzar saab once told me that ‘if an actor sits at home for too long, then he is not going to be able to stay in the industry for a long time’. That [thought] stuck with me, and I am like that now. I can’t stay at home for 50 days. I am an actor who loves his work. I have to work,” says 47-year-old Sheirgill.

However, being a workaholic had ill effects on his health in 2011. He remembers, “My back and neck were severely affected. The doctors advised me bed rest. So, work had to take a back seat, and now I have to try and find a balance between work and personal life. That being said, I’ll still opt for work rather than staying at home,” says Sheirgill, who stars in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Mukkabaaz.

Experimenting in the world of cinema, the actor donned the producer’s hat for Punjabi films such as Dharti (2011), Taur Mittran Di (2012) and Rangeelay (2013), but he’s back to acting full time now. “It is very difficult to act and produce films together,” says Sheirgill. “I’m the kind of person who isn’t happy until and unless I’ve given my all to the project. I need to be involved 100%, and somehow, that was not happening... Maybe in future, at some point [when] I feel I can do it again, I’ll start producing [films]. But as of now, I’m only focused on my acting,” he adds.

