Judwaa 2: Chalti Hai Kya crosses 10 million views in first 24 hours, set to hit 15 million soon

Within just 24 hours, the new version of the iconic 90’s track, Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12, from the upcoming Bollywood movie Judwaa 2 has crossed the 10-million-mark on YouTube. Starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, the film is remake of Salman Khan’s 1997 Judwaa.

The song is a tribute to the original and has recorded over 13.9 million views and is racing ahead of recent hits Kaala Chasma, Kar Gayi Chul and Tamma Tamma, among others.

Varun has good presence in the video and he is certainly among the best dancers we have today. Jacqueline, too, brings her A-game to the song. Taapsee Pannu also makes her appearance in the song, all glammed up. But what we miss is Salman Khan.

Watch the song here:

Varun reprises Salman’s role in the film . which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is all set to hit the theatres on September 29.

Watch the original song here:

