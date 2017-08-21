Judwaa 2: Check out Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in new motion poster

The actors of upcoming film Judwaa 2 are just as excited as their fans. A day after releasing the motion poster of Varun Dhawan as Prem and Raja - the two characters he plays in the film, the makers have now revealed the first look of Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez from the movie.

Varun Dhawan recently shared a motion poster on social media and introduced his heroines ‘Samara’ Taapsee Pannu and ‘Alishka’ Jacqueline Fernandez. He also announced that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on Monday. “Dussehra Family Entertainer #Judwaa2 trailer kal 1 pm Aa Raha hai! @taapsee @jacquelinef143 @NGEMovies #DavidDhawan #SajidNadiadwala @rajeev_chudasama”

Earlier, Varun had shared his own looks from the film on Twitter.

Judwaa was a 1997 hit film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. The film was reportedly a remake of the Telugu movie Hello Brother (1994 ), which in turn was based on Jackie Chan’s Twin Dragons (1992).

Rumours claim that the stars of the original -- Salman and Karisma Kapoor -- will be doing cameos in Judwaa 2. The film is being pegged as a Dusshra release

Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie is slated for September 29 release.

