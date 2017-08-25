Judwaa 2’s Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12: You’re good Varun Dhawan but we miss Salman Khan

Remember the childhood Limerick which often found its way on greeting cards: New is silver but old is gold. If we have to sum up the new song of Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12, it would be this line. Because Varun is a great dancer and does justice to the song but as a 90s kid, we are sold to Salman Khan’s tapori act in Tan Tana Tan.

Yes, Varun Dhawan has got a presence. Yes, he is among the best dancers we have today. Yes, he is charming. Jacqueline Fernandez brings her A-game to the song too. She does what she is expected to do quite well. Taapsee Pannu also makes her appearance in the song, all glammed up. But what we want is Salman Khan dobara. Sorry guys.

Here is Judwaa 2’s Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 and Judwaa’s Tan Tana Tan...

Directed by David Dhawan – also the director of Judwaa, the song has been imagined as a tribute to Salman and Karisma’s earlier song starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. While the original song’s composer Anu Malik has remixed it, the singers are Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar. Tan Tana Tan was sung by Abhijeet and Poornima.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had shared a short video where he was seen matching steps with Karisma Kapoor.

The film will also have have another hit song from Judwaa, Oonchi Hai Building. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film releases on September 29. Judwaa 2 is the story of twins Raja and Prem who are separated at the time of birth. Years later, they meet each other and fight against a common enemy.