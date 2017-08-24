 Judwaa 2 song teaser: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline, Taapsee swing to a brand new 9 se 12 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Judwaa 2 song teaser: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline, Taapsee swing to a brand new 9 se 12

Judwaa 2 has teased its new song, Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12, in which Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez swing to the remake of the 1997 original.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2017 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Judwaa’s iconic Chalti Hai Kya gets a new avatar, now starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tappsee Pannu.
Judwaa’s iconic Chalti Hai Kya gets a new avatar, now starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tappsee Pannu.

Varun Dhawan has shared the teaser for the first song of his upcoming film, Judwaa 2. Title 9 se 12, the song so far looks like a slightly different version of the hit number from Salman Khan’s 1997 film, Judwaa, of which the film is a remake.

The 20-second clip gives only a small peek into the song. It starts with the same groovy beat that made sure the original song was an instant hit. It has been more or less left intact but given a deeper bass.

In the video, Varun can be seen in a jail, swinging to the music. May be because his twin in the world outside is dancing and their reflexes are somehow connected.

In another scene, Varun and Jacqueline dance to the vocals, now given by Dev Negi and not Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Neha Kakkar will give the female vocals to the song but her segment was not a part of the clip.

Taapsee too joins them in the end for a power packed dance.

The song releases on Friday and the movie will be out on September 29. The original film starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Salman and Karisma are rumoured to have a cameo in the remake.

