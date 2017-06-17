Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu’s Punjabi lessons for Jacqueline Fernandez

In an Instagram video uploaded by Taapsee Pannu recently, she is seen teaching Punjabi to her co-star Jacqueline Fernandez . The Kick star tries her best to get all the words right but only ends up sounding funny.

Bollywood stars Taapsee and Jacqueline are currently shooting for Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan.

On public demand that's her entry in our punjabi gang on #Judwaa2 sets! A very sporty student I must say! @jacquelinef143 A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

Judwaa 2 will have this trio dancing on the 90s hit numbers Uchi hai building and Tan tana tan.

The sequel to 1997 Judwaa will feature Varun Dhawan playing the dual characters of Raja and Prem along side Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.

