Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu’s Punjabi lessons for Jacqueline Fernandez
Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are working together in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, are making the best of their free time: Taapsee is teaching Punjabi to Jacqueline. Watch the video here.bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2017 15:13 IST
In an Instagram video uploaded by Taapsee Pannu recently, she is seen teaching Punjabi to her co-star Jacqueline Fernandez . The Kick star tries her best to get all the words right but only ends up sounding funny.
Bollywood stars Taapsee and Jacqueline are currently shooting for Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan.
Judwaa 2 will have this trio dancing on the 90s hit numbers Uchi hai building and Tan tana tan.
The sequel to 1997 Judwaa will feature Varun Dhawan playing the dual characters of Raja and Prem along side Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.
Follow @htshowbiz for more