Judwaa 2 trailer: Will Varun Dhawan recreate Salman Khan’s magic?

The much-awaited trailer of David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 was unveiled Monday afternoon at a grand event in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, who played the lead role in the original 1997 film - also directed by David Dhawan - will be seen in a cameo in Judwaa 2.

The trailer shows Varun reprising Salman’s Prem and Raja from the original. From the cheap antics to roadside jokes, you can see it all. However, there is a twist - a doctor tells us, “Ek jitna kamzor hoga, dusra utna hi takatvar hoga.” While Prem is a sweet,. vulnerable guy who cannot save his own life while Raja is the street-smart chap who is not only capable of saving himself but also save his twin when the need arises.

At over three minutes, the trailer seems a tad too lengthy but Varun is the perfect fit to play typically ‘chichora’ Salman from Judwa. It seems that David has maintained the authenticity of the original film but will it work two decades after Salman gave us the hit? Only time will tell.

Judwaa 2 is the story of twins (Prem and Raja) born to an honest businessman who are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket. One of the brothers is assumed to be dead but he resurfaces stronger, after growing up on the streets, to reunite with his family over a sequence of events and twist of fate. Genetically bound by common reflexes, both the brother’s lives interlink in strange ways and a comedy of errors. They eventually come together to destroy the smuggling nexus and save their family from a downfall that awaits them.

Varun, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez and were present at the launch.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 was launched with 200 “judwaas” - twins - who were specially invited from across the country, from Chennai to Kolkata to Lucknow and Bhopal.

Talking about the 100 pairs of twins at the trailer launch, David said in a press release, “Portraying the endearing attachment between twins is what I have tried to do. We have 200 twins at the launch sharing the love with us, it feels overwhelming and I am grateful for all the love Judwaa 2 is receiving.”

The sequel will have the blockbuster songs, Oonchi hai Building and Tan Tana Tan rehashed by Anu Malik. The team also shot in Mauritius for another song from the original titled, Tu Mere Dil Mein Bas Ja.

