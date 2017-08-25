Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan grooves to Tan Tana Tan with Karisma Kapoor. Can we have Salman Khan now?

The makers of Judwaa 2 are all set to release the first song from the upcoming movie, Tan Tana Tan, and the actors couldn’t have been more excited. Varun Dhawan grooved to the original song with Karisma Kapoor while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu shared a small teaser from the new song which is a rehash of the original.

Announcing when the new song will come out, Varun wrote, “#Tantanatan moment. With my fav actress #KarishmaKapoor. #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 song out tomorrow at 11am.” Karisma, who featured in the original song along with Salman Khan, is seen grooving to the original song with Varun for company.

Now, only if we can have the original Judwaa Salman Khan dancing with the new one, Varun Dhawan. So, before the song comes out, fulfil this wish pl.

The 21-second teaser takes us on a nostalgia trip while raising our excitement to witness the rehashed version. The stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu look their stylish best as they groove on the dance floor.

The actors took to Twitter to release the teaser.

Varun Dhawan shared the teaser saying, “#tantantan #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 the teaser is here!!!!” “Ek baar se dil nahi bharta, Le aaye hain dobara! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! #Judwaa2 @The_AnuMalik.”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the preview to the song saying, “Our tribute to the original! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! http://bit.ly/ChaltiHaiKya_Teaser … @Varun_dvn @taapsee #Judwaa2”

Taapsee Pannu said, “I loved the original! I love the new one! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! http://bit.ly/ChaltiHaiKya_Teaser … @Varun_dvn @Asli_Jacqueline #Judwaa2”

Varun Dhawan will reprise Salman Khan’s roles - Raja and Prem - from the original while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu step in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s shoes respectively.

Watch the teaser here:

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release on September 29.

Watch the original song:

