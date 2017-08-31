Judwaa 2: Watch Varun Dhawan in energetic song Suno Ganpati Bappa

The makers of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 have released the second song from the film and it is ruling the internet.

Titled Suno Ganpati Bappa , the song is picturised on Raja (Varun Dhawan) and shows him speaking to Bappa about everything happening in his life. The lyrics are outright ‘tapori’ and hilarious and Varun’s energetic performance is likely to make it the favourite dance number of the season.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya is composed by Sajid-Wajid and Danish Sabri has penned down the song. Amit Mishra has lent his voice for the peppy number.

Varun shoots for the Ganpati special TV show.

Varun also shot for a Ganpati special TV show on Zee TV where he will be seen dancing to the song. The show will be aired on Saturday. “Varun told straight up he wanted to dance barefoot on this song and we were all touched to see the respect he has for Bappa in his heart. He is extremely devoted to Ganpati and revealed that Judwaa 2 has a fun Ganpati song that will see his character speaking to Bappa as his friend. He did an electric performance on it,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Judwaa 2 will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem and see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s shoes respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release September 29.

