Julie 2 intimate scene leaked: It’s ridiculous, says Raai Laxmi

Raai Laxmi’s next release Julie 2 is the latest victim of piracy in Bollywood. Some intimate scenes from the film have been leaked on internet. The film, presented by former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani, is said to be an erotic thriller.

Raai Laxmi has now reacted to the leak. “I am busy promoting the film and wasn’t even aware of this. I can’t believe these scenes have leaked. It’s ridiculous that someone would want to do this to the film before release,” said Raai Laxmi in a conversation with entertainment website Bollywood Life.

In an interview with IANS, Nihalani gave an idea of the film’s premise. He said, “Julie 2 is based on the life of a well-known glamorous actress of the 1990s and 2000s. The film’s makers are withholding the actress’ name to avoid legal trouble for the film.”

To which Raai Laxmi said, “I am not denying the similarities between my character and the actress. These similarities are there. I don’t know if they’re deliberate or just a coincidence.”

The film is directed by Deepak Shivdasani and also features actors like Rati Agnihotri, Sahil Salathia, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen and Pankaj Tripathi.

Julie 2, a sequel to Neha Dhupia’s Julie (2004) is going to hit the screens on November 24, 2017.