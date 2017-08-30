Julie 2 teaser: Laxmi Raai replaces Neha Dhupia with her ‘bold, beautiful, blessed’ avatar

The teaser for Deepak Shivdasani’s Julie 2 is out and features a sun-soaked Laxmi Raai. While there are next to no shots of her face, a lot more is teased in the 47-second video.

The film is a sequel to Neha Dhupia’s 2004 erotic thriller. In it, Neha played a sex worker who falls in love with a millionaire businessman and struggles to keep her secret hidden from him and his family.

Laxmi has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films and Julie 2 will mark her Hindi movie debut. It will be her 50th film.

A still from the trailer.

The trailer shows her sun bathing in golden mini skirts. “In fact, I will be seen in 96 different outfits. Also, I was asked to lose and then put on weight for this film. For the first look of the film, I had to lose 10-11 kilos and soon after, I had to gain more than what I had to lose,”she told Pinkvilla.

Just a girl who decided to go for it .👍💪✨😘❤️💝 pic.twitter.com/XiUAqvnXXn — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) August 2, 2017

The tagline for the film reads ‘Bold...Beautiful...Blessed’. Watch the film to know if it is any of these things:

Follow @htshowbiz for more