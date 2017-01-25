 Kaabil vs Raees: Shah Rukh and Hrithik had the sweetest Twitter exchange | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Kaabil vs Raees: Shah Rukh and Hrithik had the sweetest Twitter exchange

Jan 25, 2017
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan wrote to Shah Rukh assuring the superstar that he will inspire him with his act in Raees as he has done with his past films.

Actor Hrithik Roshan reached out to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday, saying he hopes that the superstar “mentor” will be proud of his work in Kaabil. In return, SRK sent his best wishes to Hrithik for the release of Kaabil, said he wished they could have avoided the clash of their films at the box office.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old star wrote to Shah Rukh assuring the superstar that he will inspire him with his act in Raees as he has done with his past films. Alongside Kaabil, Shah Rukh’s Raaes will also hit the theatres on Wednesday.

“Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor I’m sure you will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil,” Hrithik wrote.

Earlier both the films were slated to release in the cinema houses on January 26. But then both the makers decided it to release the movies a day before.

The 51-year-old star took to Twitter to bridge the gap between him and Hrithik by saying the Sanjay Gupta-directed movie will receive a great response.

“@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said... My love to you and @yamigautam dad and @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil be awesome,” SRK tweeted.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Hrithik, 43, said that his producer father, Rakesh Roshan, is “hurt” with the way things have turned out between them and Shah Rukh.

