Kaalakaandi actor Shenaz Treasury: Even if something terrible happens, I find the funny side to it

Actor Shenaz Treasury, best known for her roles in Ishq Vishk (2003) and Delhi Belly (2011), has been happy working in the West for some time now. And gearing up for her next film, Kaalakaandi, which releases on January 12, she says that she has always enjoyed comedy as a genre. “Comedy is one of my strengths. I believe in accepting whatever life offers with a laugh. So if things are dark and terrible, I try to find the funny side to it. Probably that’s why I gravitate towards comedy,” says actor, who is seen in an American comedy-drama series called Brown Nation.

Other than black comedies, Shenaz’s interest lies in biopics, too. “I’d love to play the role of Arunima Sinha [the first Indian female amputee to climb Mt Everest], Arati Saha [the first Indian woman to cross the English Channel] or Kalpana Chawla [the first woman of Indian origin in space] on silver screen. These women overcame obstacles to accomplish feats,” says The Big Sick actor.

For Kaalakaandi, Shenaz is collaborating with the Delhi Belly team — writer Akshat Verma who turns director with this film and co-stars Kunal Roy Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, among others. Asked if that made the whole shooting experience more comfortable, Shenaz says, “It was lovely to work with them again. When you meet people you’ve previously worked with, it’s definitely comfortable. Working on a film is different from working in an office. You spend 16 hour days together; you share stories and become really close. But, when you finish shooting, you don’t see each other again (laughs).”

