Kaalakaandi’s new song Kaala Doreya gets Saif Ali Khan in the zone. Watch video

The second song Kaala Doreya from Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming black comedy film Kaalakaandi is out now. One of the most famous Punjabi folk numbers, Kaala Doreya, sung by singers Neha Bhasin and rapper Raxstar and composed by Sameer Uddin, has been released with a modern twist.

The song, which has unconventional beats, starts with the 47-year-old actor trying to flirt with Isha Talwar and taking drugs, then it shifts to a scene where he is seen getting intimate with a sex-worker. The clip then shows him dancing at a wedding sporting a yellow fur attire with a loaded gun in his hand.

Kaalakaandi, which is directed by ‘Delhi Belly’ fame Akshat Verma, revolves around the story of six complete strangers living in Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how their lives intersect.

The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, is all set to hit the theatres on January 12.