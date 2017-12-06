Kaalakaandi: Saif Ali Khan shines in the quirkiest trailer of the year

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s next film Kaalakaandi has just dropped and it’s 2:22-minute of sheer fun. Saif plays a suave, corporate guy who has just discovered that he is suffering from stomach cancer. The doctor suggests his days are numbered and thus he should do whatever he wants.

The news unleashes Saif’s wild side and the people closest to him are the first ones affected. And who are these people? Akshay Oberoi who falls on a TV before getting some action in a hotel room. Then there are Deepak Dobriyal and Vijay Raaz who are transporting drugs worth Rs 1 crore.

Writer-director Akshat Verma has once again chosen a fast-paced megacity as the backdrop of his film. He was the writer of Delhi Belly. From rave parties to weird costumes to role playing, the trailer of Kaalakaandi features everything. Like Delhi Belly, this one is also going to be full of expletives.

After Rangoon and Chef, finally Saif Ali Khan looks at ease in Kaalakaandi. His jokes and mannerisms make you laugh and he seems to be back in his comfort zone. The milieu will remind you of Go Goa Gone in which he played a Russian-speaking gangster leading the fight against zombies.

The film will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Kaalakaandi will hit the screens on January 12, 2018.