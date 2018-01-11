Kaalakaandi: Will it revive Saif Ali Khan’s career post Rangoon, Chef debacle?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has not seen a box office hit in years - his last success at the ticket windows was Sajid Khan’s directorial venture Humshakals (2014), which was widely panned by critics for regressive content. Interestingly, almost all actors who starred in the film disowned it.

Saif Ali Khan, who has been appreciated in films like Hum Tum, Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai and Go Goa Gone, saw a rather rough year in 2017. Saif was seen in the period drama, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, and Raja Krishna Menon’s remake of Jon Favreau’s Chef. Both films failed to impress, registering losses at the ticket windows.

Going by the promotional videos and songs of Kaalakaandi, however, Saif seems to be the Go Goa Gone zone - quirky and experimental. Though Kaalakaandi is director Akshat Verma’s debut, he was associated with the Aamir Khan’s 2011 film Delhi Belly. Verma was the associate director for Delhi Belly and also wrote the film.

Kaalakaandi - a Marathi slang for a situation gone terribly wrong - is said to be a black comedy on life, death and karma. With Verma’s credentials as the Delhi Belly writer and Saif’s past record of Go Goa Gone, expectations are high from the upcoming film.

Talking about his film, the director told Hindustan Times, “You don’t know the fate until the audience and the critics react to it. And it is not really possible to elicit a certain kind of reaction. So, I prefer taking time to write a story I feel excited about adapting on screen. I need to connect with my project, much like what I expect from the audience. Good or bad, every film requires hard work and pain. I am not actively going out and thinking that I have made a risky film. I had fun making Kaalakaandi, hope the audience will have fun watching it”

Will Kaalakaandi match up to the expectations? We need to wait till Friday for the audience verdict.

