Kaifi Azmi’s birthday: An exhaustive playlist of songs and poems by the epic lyricist

January 14 marks the 97th birth anniversary of one of the greatest Hindi lyricists Bollywood can boast of – Kaifi Azmi.

He penned songs for several Bollywood films, such as Kaagaz Ke Phool (Guru Dutt), Garam Hawa (MS Sathyu) and Manthan (Shyam Benegal), apart from writing poems. He is also credited with playing a pivotal role in the making of Raaj Kumar-Priya Rajvansh-starrer Heer Ranjha, a film written completely in rhyming verses.

The lyricist – who has been honoured with the Padma Shri, the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu for his collection Awaara Sajde, and the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy Award, among several others – was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh in 1919.

On his birthday, we present a playlist of his timeless gems – each good enough to stand the test of time for sheer creativity and greatness.

1. Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam



Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt

2. Dekhi Zamaane Ki Yaari



Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

Actors: Guru Durr, Waheeda Rehman

3. Kar Chale Hum Fida



Haqeeqat (1964)

Actors: Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra, Priya Rajvansh, Vijay Anand

4. Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne



Haqeeqat (1964)

Actors: Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra, Priya Rajvansh, Vijay Anand

5. Yeh Nayan Dare Dare



Kohra (1964)

Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Biswajit Chatterjee

6. Dheere Dheere Machal Ae Dil-e-beqaraar



Anupama (1966)

Actors: Surekha, Tarun Bose

7. Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil



Heer Raanjha (1970)

Actors: Raaj Kumar, Priya Rajvansh

8. Do Dil Toote



Heer Raanjha (1970)

Actors: Raaj Kumar, Priya Rajvansh

9. Chalte Chalte

Pakeezah (1972)

Actors: Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar

10. Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho



Hanste Zakhm (1973)

Actors: Priya Rajvansh, Navin Nischol

11. Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna



Hanste Zakhm (1973)

Actors: Balraj Sahni, Priya Rajvansh, Navin Nischol

12. Koi Yeh Kaise Bataye



Arth (1982)

Actors: Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbhanda, Raj Kiran

Here are two bonus videos: Two powerful poems by the legendary lyricist

Aurat



Here’s a touching poem by Kaifi Azmi in his own voice. These verses from Aurat were, interestingly, written in the 1940s before Independence – an era when our society was traditional and very much a man’s world.

Doosra Banwas



Another sharp poem that touches all the right chords, Doosra Banwas was written in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition.

