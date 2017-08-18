Kalki Koechlin teaches you to ‘love your nakedness’ in new Instagram photo

Actor Kalki Koechlin has posted a new picture on Instagram, telling her fans to be more body positive. She used the hashtag #loveyournakedness with the post. The black-and-white photo shows Kalki posing in the nude with her back to the camera. She is curled up in a ball with her hair falling on her face.

“Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness,” she captioned the photo.

Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Kalki will soon be seen with Richa Chadha in Jia Aur Jia, a film about two women travelling together, which releases this winter. “Kalki and I really enjoyed filming this in the picturesque locales of Sweden. It’s a slice-of-life film about two girls on a road trip. They meet a guy in Sweden and the story takes an unexpected turn. It’s massive fun,” Richa said in a statement.

The film will present the story of two strangers, played by Richa and Kalki. They go on a life-changing road trip who both by destiny have only one thing in common - their names. Richa and Kalki both play Jia in the film, directed by Howard Rosemeyer.

Kalki was also seen at the Lakme Fashion Week with Tillotama Shome and Rasika Duggal on Thursday.

@anavila_m girls be like all watchful at LFW @tillotamashome @rasikadugal #fashionrestart #sustainablefashion A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

