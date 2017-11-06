Kalpana Lajmi, director of Daman, rushed to hospital as cancer worsens. Aamir Khan contributes to medical bill

Award-winning director of women-centric films like Daman and Rudali, Kalpana Lajmi, has been battling kidney cancer for months, and was rushed to hospital on November 6 as her condition worsened.

Lajmi has been bedridden for six months and has been undergoing dialysis every other day, according to Scroll.in. The 61-year-old’s medical bills - which amount to Rs 2.5 lakhs per month - have been paid mostly through celebrity donations.

According to the Quint, “all the medical expenses incurred by Kalpana Lajmi have been taken care of by the Indian Films and Television Directors Association, Aamir Khan and Rohit Shetty.”

Lajmi’s mother told the website that her daughter was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Monday. She had lost one of her kidneys in surgery, and the other was infected.

On Saturday, All Assam Students Union leaders met Lajmi in Mumbai and offered her financial support. The director had been in a controversial relationship with Bhupen Hazarika till his death in 2011, when the controversy was further fuelled after the musician left her most of his fortune.

