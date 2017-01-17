 Kalyana Samayal Saadham: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar reunite | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kalyana Samayal Saadham: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar reunite

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2017 17:57 IST
IANS, Mumbai
IANS, Mumbai
Highlight Story

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar earlier worked together in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, who had earlier starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, are reuniting for upcoming quirky romantic-comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

To be helmed by R.S Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.

Prasanna had said previously that he’s “extremely blessed to be working with Aanand”.

“He has great admiration for southern filmmakers such as K. Balachander and Mani Ratnam, and also for actors like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and R Madhavan. He constantly keeps mentioning them in his conversations,” Prasanna had said, describing the working experience so far with Aanand.

Read more

“I find it reassuring to work with someone who understands and appreciates southern cinema because I represent that industry,” he added.

Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.

tags

more from bollywood

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<