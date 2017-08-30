Kangana Ranaut demands apology from Hrithik Roshan: I have faced humiliation, trauma

Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken about her tiff with Hrithik Roshan. She is soon going to be seen with TV anchor Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat. In the recently released promo, she can be seen talking about the mental trauma she experienced during the whole controversy.

She denies sending any legal notice to Hrithik Roshan. She says, “I have tolerated humiliation. I cried. I couldn’t sleep. I had stress, trauma.”

She also opened up about the mails that were leaked online. She says, “All those dirty mails were released in my name. People still search them and read them. I demand apology for this act.”

A war started between Kangana and Hrithik when she talked about her ‘silly ex’ in an interview. Hrithik retorted to this with a nasty tweet, writing, “Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks (sic).”

Later, when the controversy was picked up by the media, Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana. “Since quite sometime you (Kangana) have been insinuating and trying to create an image within the film industry through print and social media and in public at large that there was some relationship between our client (Hrithik) and you,” the notice sent by Hrithik’s advocate Deepesh Mehta on February 26, 2016 said.

Kangana answered with a counter-notice, asking Hrithik to take back his notice or face a criminal case. While Kangana claimed that they were in a relationship, Hrithik maintains he has only met Kangana only publically.

The controversy has not been in the news for some time, but with this video, it’s once again likely to be back in the news.