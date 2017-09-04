Kangana Ranaut launches Ranchi Diaries’ song, Hrithik Roshan promotes it

The first song of Anupam Kher’s upcoming film, Ranchi Diaries, was launched on Sunday and Kangana Ranaut was present at the event to unveil the song, Fashion Queen.

The song introduces the film’s female lead - Soundarya Sharma. Talking at the song launch, Kangana said, “Wishing Soundarya, the fashion queen, all the very best for Ranchi Diaries.”

Written and composed by Nickk, the song also features a rap by him. Raahi has lent her voice for the peppy number.

Directed by Sattwik Mohanty, the upcoming film tells the story of a young aspiring actress and model and her godfather who do whatever it takes to make it big in life.

The song soon caught the attention of Bollywood celebs, including Hrithik Roshan and they began tweeting about it. “First song from #RanchiDiaries #FashionQueen seems very catchy. Congrats @AnupamPkher n @soundarya_20,” Hrithik wrote on Twitter.

Actor Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Karan Johar, bhajan singer Anup Jalota, among others, also tweeted about the song.

Ranchi Diaries also features Himansh Kohli , Taaha Shah, Hariharsudhan Balasubramani, Pradeep Singh, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill.

