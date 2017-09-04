Kangana Ranaut launches Ranchi Diaries’ song, Hrithik Roshan promotes it
The first song of Anupam Kher’s Ranchi Diaries was launched in the presence of Kangana Ranaut. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan has also tweeted about the song, calling it ‘very catchy’.bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2017 16:50 IST
The first song of Anupam Kher’s upcoming film, Ranchi Diaries, was launched on Sunday and Kangana Ranaut was present at the event to unveil the song, Fashion Queen.
The song introduces the film’s female lead - Soundarya Sharma. Talking at the song launch, Kangana said, “Wishing Soundarya, the fashion queen, all the very best for Ranchi Diaries.”
Written and composed by Nickk, the song also features a rap by him. Raahi has lent her voice for the peppy number.
Directed by Sattwik Mohanty, the upcoming film tells the story of a young aspiring actress and model and her godfather who do whatever it takes to make it big in life.
The song soon caught the attention of Bollywood celebs, including Hrithik Roshan and they began tweeting about it. “First song from #RanchiDiaries #FashionQueen seems very catchy. Congrats @AnupamPkher n @soundarya_20,” Hrithik wrote on Twitter.
First song from #RanchiDiaries #FashionQueen seems very catchy. Congrats @AnupamPkher n @soundarya_20 https://t.co/x3g8FmWNbW— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 4, 2017
Actor Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Karan Johar, bhajan singer Anup Jalota, among others, also tweeted about the song.
Check out the new #FashionQueen, @soundarya_20!Sending my best for your production #RanchiDiaries, @AnupamPkher https://t.co/kdrADheuqF— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2017
Have a look at the first song from #RanchiDiaries ...it's called #fashionqueen https://t.co/rJql8Cs8ih congratulations @AnupamPkher— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 4, 2017
Welcoming latest #FashionQueen @soundarya_20.. with first song from #RanchiDiaries. BestWishes @AnupamPkher & Teamhttps://t.co/ofOFSZKmMv— Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) September 4, 2017
Congrats team #RanchiDiaries. For your new sound track #FashionQueen. All the best @AnupamPkher @soundarya_20 https://t.co/V0WH1p8wLF— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 4, 2017
Here is the first song of #RanchiDiaries #fashionqueen @AnupamPkher. Film looks very interesting https://t.co/At6dMGXnL6— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 4, 2017
Listening to the first track of #RanchiDiaries #FashionQueen! Wish you the very best @soundarya_20! https://t.co/TUd4Evakqs @AnupamPkher— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 4, 2017
Ranchi Diaries also features Himansh Kohli , Taaha Shah, Hariharsudhan Balasubramani, Pradeep Singh, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill.
Follow @htshowbiz for more