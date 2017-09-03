Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan: Why did he dance and roll on the floor on my birthday?

Kangana Ranaut is in a tell-all mood, revealing all about her fallout with Hrithik Roshan, with whom she was in a relationship.

A war of words and a legal battle had ensued between the two after she referred to him as her ‘silly ex’ in an interview. Later, Hrithik said he would date the Pope rather than her in an indirect tweet.

On Saturday, Kangana opened up in an interview to Rajat Sharma on TV show Aap Ki Adalat, accusing Hrithik of threatening her to remain silent on their relationship.

“He sent me a notice seeking an apology and asked me to organise a press conference to clear his name. He said he will date the pope but not me. He also threatened me to leak mails and do other things if I don’t apologise.”

“He made a file (of mails) just to keep my mouth shut. When did I say I want anything from you?” she asked, and added, “He himself has sent those mails from my account.”

After the relationship ended in 2014 before her film Queen released, he asked her to “forget about everything”.

“’My divorce is getting finalised.’ He said he doesn’t even know me. So, I said fine, let’s end it,” she said.

But after Queen released, Hrithik “came back” and asked for forgiveness. ”I asked him to make up his mind whether he wants to marry me or not.”

The Tanu Weds Manu star said she also went to Rakesh Roshan for help. “I called his father in 2015 and told him how his son behaves. He promised to help me, but he went back on his words.”

Rakesh Roshan had gone to the media and threatened to expose her. “It’s been a year and I am still waiting for him to expose me,” she posed.

The Gangster actor says the issue could have been sorted out amicably. “If a girl has worked with you for seven years, can’t you pick the phone and ask her to stop? What were you waiting for?”

Slamming Hrithik, she asked, “If he had so many problems with me then why did he dance and roll on the floor on my birthday?”

Kangana and Hrithik worked in films like Kites and Krrish 3.

Trouble With Another Older Actor

Earlier in the interview, she talked about her initial struggle in Bollywood and how she had fallen prey to an older actor.

“I was really young, and was one of those who would trust anybody easily. I used to think that those who are guiding you are good people. There was a person like that but later I got into a lot of problems due to him. I used to live in Asha Chandraji’s hostel, so I was asked why I live there. There was another woman, Kamleshji who was from Chicago. She was also in Mumbai for a career in acting. So, I said to that person ‘Aap hum dono ke liye koi apartment dekh lo’.

“He got an apartment for me but didn’t allow my friend to come there. It was a kind of house arrest. Then I went to meet his wife. His daughter is a year older than me. My film Gangster was about to release then. I met his wife and asked for her help. She said to me that they are happy whenever he is not at home otherwise he raises his hands on domestic helps and others around. It’s actually good for us if he is not around, so I can’t help you.”

“I rented a first floor apartment in Yaari Road. He made a duplicate key of that house. I was so scared of him that one day when he came there I jumped out of the window and ran barefoot. Later, I checked into the Sun N Sand hotel where the doorbell rang in the morning, and he was there.”

When Rajat Sharma asked her to name, she said Aditya Pancholi.

“Once I had to take shelter at Anurag Basu’s house. They hid me in their office for fifteen days. But friends can help only up to a certain extent. You need the police’s help.”

This interview has proved that Kangana is not one to keep her mouth shut when it comes to her dignity.