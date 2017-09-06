Kangana Ranaut onslaught: How Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman reacted

Almost a year after raking up a controversy over her alleged relationship with Krrish 3 co-star Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut revisited the public spat last weekend when she gave three explosive interviews talking about, among others, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman. Kangana claims she has been in a relationship with all three.

While Aditya Pancholi has threatened legal action against her, Hrithik simply walked away when asked about Kangana. Adhyayan Suman, on the other hand, has claimed he does not know about the interviews!

In her interview with Rajat Sharma, Kangana said, “He (Hrithik) sent me a notice seeking an apology and asked me to organise a press conference to clear his name. He said he will date the pope but not me. He also threatened me to leak mails and do other things if I don’t apologise.”

In her interview with Rajeev Masand, she further said, “He runs away when he sees me. In fact, when we broke up in 2014 and after that one year when he was harassing me and stalking me, I complained to his father. I told him that his son is harassing me, stalking me, has hacked my account and he’s not letting me get into any other relationship. So his father said I’m going to arrange a meeting for you. Since then, I’m hoping to get a meeting with him to have a two-word conversation with him and ask him that he’s telling the world he doesn’t know me.”

When asked about Kangana, Hrithik walked away from the reporters in a recently uploaded video on YouTube.

Talking about Aditya, she told Rajat Sharma, “He got an apartment for me but didn’t allow my friend to come there. It was a kind of house arrest. Then I went to meet his wife. His daughter is a year older than me. My film Gangster was about to release then. I met his wife and asked for her help. She said to me that they are happy whenever he is not at home otherwise he raises his hands on domestic helps and others around. It’s actually good for us if he is not around, so I can’t help you.”

Reacting to the allegations, Aditya told Bollywoodlife, “She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.”

“I am going to take a legal action against her. She is lying that’s why I am taking legal action against her. I don’t know about other people, but as far as my story goes and what she has spoken about me, she has said all lies. She has to prove that I have done that. My family is very much affected by it. My wife and I will take legal action against her,” he added.

Adhyayan Suman had earlier accused Kangana of practising black magic and had even physically hit him. Kangana told Sharma that beating him up wouldn’t have been a bad idea. “He was 95 kgs and I was of 49 kgs. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn’t be able to? However, now that I look at it I should have hit him,” she said.

When Indian Express contacted Adhyayan, he told them, “Sorry haven’t heard about the interview …been too caught up with the more important things in life… and I am not interested in knowing about it either.” After being told what the Queen star has said in her interviews, he added, “It’s ok for people to have opinions and at this time I don’t have one. Will talk soon. Need to get back for my shot.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more