Kangana Ranaut’s new Himalayan home: Take a look at her European style bungalow in Manali. Pics inside

Kangana Ranaut is quite literally the ‘queen’ of all she surveys. Just last year, we were given a peek into her refurbished flat in Mumbai and now comes the news that she has also built a brand new home for herself in her home town, Manali.

Pictures of her new home, which are can be seen online, show a beautiful European style bungalow, nestled in the midst of mountains. In fact, in one of the pictures, we can see snow-capped mountains in the background.

Sharing the picture, an Instagram account called Team_kangana_ranaut read: “Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year’s! #NewYearEve #Gift #HomeSweetHome #Architecture #Design #KanganaRanaut #Manali.”

According to a report in Zee News, the house has been designed by Shabnam Gupta and reportedly cost her Rs 30 crores. The report adds that while Kangana bought the place for Rs 10 crore, soon after the success of her film Queen, she spent as much as Rs 20 crore in building it. Kangana has been visiting the place routinely to oversee the work being done.

The bungalow is a vintage European home with eight bedrooms and step-out balconies, it adds. It also has a dining room, a fireplace, a gymnasium and a separate yoga room. “It’s an eight-bedroom house with all the windows opening to a view of the mountains. Each room has a step-out balcony. There is a rooftop glass conservatory, so that there is ample sunlight during the winter. Kangana has been making regular visits to her home town to check on the progress of the place. She just got back from Manali two days ago in time for the shoot of a reality show,” a source was quoted as saying.

Sharing another picture, the same account, said: “Ms Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta are shooting for a cover story in the month of Feb with Architectural Digest for their May issue. Stay tuned for more inside pictures!”

Just last year, Kangana introduced to the world her Mumbai home, after it was refurbished. According to a report in Indian Express, the 5-bedroom house in Khar has been designed by Richa Bahl, wife of Queen director Vikas Bahl. And while Richa did the basis ground work, much of the ideation was the handiwork of Kangana herself. From the look of it, it is evident that Kangana is in love with a lot of things retro. Her Khar home is quite like a “museum with collectible items”, the report adds.

