Kangana Ranaut says women’s commission refused help to her. Its chief dismisses claim

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been whipping up a storm after with her series of interviews targeting Hrithik Roshan and many others in the entertainment industry. She even said that at a particular sensitive juncture during her public spat with Hrithik Roshan, she had approached Maharashtra Women’s Commission and was told not to pursue the case. However, the chief of the commission, Vijaya Rahatkar, has now spoken out and claims they were never approached.

When asked why she never approached the women commission, Kangana told Rajat Sharma during the Aap Ki Adalat show, “He (Hrithik) threatened to expose my pictures and videos if I did not apologise. I was working with Vishal Bhardwaj at the time. Vishal said I would be mentally disturbed if he actually makes such pictures public. He suggested I should go to the commission and request them even if you don’t interfere in the entire case, they must take action on this particular threat. My sister Rangoli called up Gurmeet Chadha (who is the head in Mumbai) and she was excited to take up the ‘high-profile’ case. Two days later, I got a call from Rakesh Roshan’s office. Kitne bikau log hain, women commission se to nafrat ho gai mujhe, ye log dhongi hain saare.”

In a series of tweets, Rahatkar claimed the commission was never approached. “Deeply disturbed by Ms.Kangana Ranaut’s irresponsible statement where she has made grave allegations against the Womens Commission. Neither has Ms.Kangana Ranaut ever approached Womens Commission nor is Gurmeet Chadda associated with MSCW in any way. MSCW is fully committed to the cause of women in distress. Unfortunate that Ms.Ranaut has chosen to project us wrongly,” she tweeted.

However, reacting to the tweets, Rangoli wrote, “Dear mam u r a year late to dis Gurmeet is the VP f Mahila congres and she said she’s also relatd to woman comission. After her meeting with Mr. Rakesh Roshan she told me woman comission can’t help us. What are we suppose to do in this situation city is flooded with Gurmeet Chadda’s hoarding as a great saviour of woman. Wt are we supos to do if she tells us woman comision can’t help us she’s a big name ws givn to us by some influential ppl (sic).”

Earlier, Aditya Pancholi and film writer Apurva Asrani, whom Kangana had also named in her interviews, have reacted.

