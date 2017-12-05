Kangana Ranaut supports Deepika Padukone on Padmavati but wouldn’t sign Shabana Azmi’s letter

Kangana Ranaut has issued a statement on rumours surrounding her refusal to show support for Deepika Padukone on the Padmavati issue. Reports suggested that the actor has refused to sign a letter written by Shabana Azmi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the threats made by right wing Hindu outfits to Deepika’s upcoming film, Padmavati. The letter seeks signatures and support from female actors in Bollywood.

In a statement, published by NDTV, Kangana has said that while she supports Deepika, it’s the fact that the ‘movement’ is run by Shabana that irks her. “I was filming Manikarnika in Jodhpur, got a call from my dear friend Anushka Sharma to sign the petition written by Ms Shabana Azmi, I explained to Anushka that Deepika Padukone has all my support but I am a bit wary of Shabana Azmi’s investment in left wing vs right wing politics,” she said.

Kangana hinted that the film industry’s silence when she was in midst of her controversy with Hrithik Roshan made her not sign the letter. “I have my own set of ideas and opinions about the current situation in our country, I am on the fence about many things and being a part of a feminist movement called ‘Deepika bachao’ lead by someone who character assassinated me when I was bullied, seems to be one of them,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut has shown her support for Deepika Padukone but still refused to sign the letter sent out by Shabana Azmi.

“Anushka understood but I am glad they reached out to me, like I said Deepika has all my support. I am an individual perfectly capable of supporting who I like without anyone’s support,” she added.

According to the report, there are more actors who have either not been invited to sign or haven’t signed the letter by choice. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are not a part of it while Richa Chadha wasn’t asked to sign.

Signatories include Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Konkona Sen Sharma and Anushka Sharma.

Outfits such as the Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Kshatriya Mahasabha have protested the release of Padmavati for an alleged indecent portrayal of the Rajput queen. They have threatened violent action against theatres and theatre owners should the film release. Padmavati, which was scheduled to release on December 1, has been banned from release in three states: Gujarat, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Haryana’s BJP chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu also put a bounty on Deepika and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s head and has since resigned from office.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and has still not received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.

